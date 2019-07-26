INF Zach Biermann transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities

July 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Friday. Infielder Zach Biermann has been transferred from Tri-City (Short Season-A) to Quad Cities. Outfielder Jonathan Lacroix has been released.

Addition:

Subtraction:

OF Jonathan Lacroix has been released

Biermann, the Astros 23rd round pick in this year's draft out of Coastal Carolina, played in 26 games with Tri-City to open his professional career. With the ValleyCats, he batted .221 with 3 home runs and 14 runs batted in. In his recently completed senior season at Coastal Carolina, Biermann tied the school's single-season record with 82 RBI. The first baseman finished among the top 10 hitters in the Sun Belt Conference in RBI, hits, home runs, total bases, slugging perecentage and runs scored.

Biermann has been assigned #23. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.

