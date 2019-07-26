Chiefs Beat First-Place Bandits, Win Series

Davenport, IA - The Peoria Chiefs built a six-run lead and held on for a 7-6 road win against the Quad Cities River Bandits, the team with the best overall record in the Midwest League Friday night. The win secures the series and the Chiefs finish the season 4-2 as the road team against the River Bandits in 2019. With a double, single, two RBI and two runners caught stealing, catcher Alexis Wilson was the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead against starter Jose Bravo in the first inning. Delvin Perez singled with one out and moved to second on a groundout by Brady Whalen. Imeldo Diaz singled to left and Perez slid home ahead of the tag to put the Chiefs up 1-0.

The offense knocked Bravo out of the game in the fourth. Brandon Riley singled and with two down Edwin Figuera singled to put runners on the corners. Josh Shaw walked to load the bases and Jonatan Machado put the Chiefs on top 3-0 with a single to left field as Figuera beat the throw home. Shaw and Machado moved up 90 feet on the throw home and both scored on a line drive single to left by Perez as the Chiefs took a 5-0 lead and ended Bravo's night.

With the Chiefs leading 5-1 they added insurance against Hunter Martin in the seventh. Whalen led off with a single that beat the shift and he moved to second on groundout by Diaz. Riley walked and with two down, Wilson doubled home both runners to put the Chiefs on top 7-1.

Quad Cities rallied with five unanswered runs by Freddy Pacheco got Alex McKenna to fly out to right to end the game. The 7-6 Chiefs win marked their sixth win in 13 games against Quad Cities this season and they won the only series between the two teams in Iowa.

Logan Gragg allowed one run on three hits over four innings in his first professional start as he took a no-decision. Connor Thomas (2-0) picked up the win with one run allowed over four innings and Pacheco retired the only batter he faced for his second save.

