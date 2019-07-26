Dragons Notes for Friday

July 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, July 26, 2019 l Game # 33 (103)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (18-14, 61-38) at Dayton Dragons (14-18, 42-60)

RH Stephen Kolek (6-6, 4.98) vs. LH Connor Curlis (3-3, 3.63)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Great Lakes 6, Dayton 4. The Loons scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit to win. Dayton led 4-1 after four innings but saw their last 13 batters of the game retired in order. The game featured the MWL debut of Dragons first round draft pick Nick Lodolo (see below) and an appearance on an injury rehab assignment of Reds catcher Kyle Farmer (0 for 2, walk, defensive caught stealing). It was the first time in 2019 that the Dragons held a lead at home at the end of seven innings but lost the game. Great Lakes out-hit the Dragons 14-4 and stranded 14 base runners. The game was the eighth time this season that the Dragons lost a game they had led by at least three runs, but the first one since May 27.

Lodolo's First Start: Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick, made his Midwest League debut for the Dragons as the starting pitcher Thursday night, becoming the 18th first round pick to play for the Dragons. He worked three innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He joined the Dragons from Billings, where he tossed 11.1 innings, struck out 21 and walked no one, and posted a 2.38 earned run average. Lodolo played at TCU and was a 2019 2nd Team All-American as a junior after posting a 2.36 earned run average in 103 innings. He walked 25 batters and struck out 131, surrendering just 76 hits.

Team Notes

The Dragons have four three straight games after winning six of the previous seven.

Last 4 G: .173 team batting average; 3.0 runs per game; 5.40 team ERA.

Previous 7 G: .273 team batting average; 5.6 runs per game; 2.76 team ERA.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani is batting .381 in his last 17 games. Siani's .347 batting average in July ranks 5th in the MWL.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 49 games and is batting .317 with 21 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks second in the MWL in batting average, tied for first in the MWL in hits, and first in runs scored and stolen bases.

Matt Pidich over his last 20 games: 1.50 ERA, 36 IP, 25 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 36 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 27 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (4-2, 4.55) at Fort Wayne RH Efraín Contreras (4-4, 3.51)

Sunday, July 28 (3:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-9, 5.18) at Fort Wayne LH Cullen Dana (0-0, 9.00)

Monday, July 29 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-7, 4.45) at Fort Wayne LH Joey Cantillo (7-3, 2.09)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.