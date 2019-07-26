Carlos Suniaga activated from 7-day Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Carlos Suniaga has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Suniaga went on the injured list back on July 19th with a right forearm strain. He has made 26 relief appearances this season for the Kernels, posting a 3-2 record, 5.12 ERA and two saves. In 38.2 IP, he allowed 42 hits and 26 runs (22 earned) with 12 walks and 49 strikeouts. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on November 18, 2014.

With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with three players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels are in the midst of a six-game homestand that continues tonight at 6:35 PM against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The current homestand continues through Monday, July 29th.

