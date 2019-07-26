Encore: Lugnuts Steamroll 'Caps Again

July 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - After suffering an excruciating loss in the series opener, the Lansing Lugnuts (17-16, 49-53) enjoyed their second consecutive rout of the West Michigan Whitecaps (13-20, 34-68), 9-1, taking the rubber match of the three-game series on Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Lugnuts improved to 9-4 against the Whitecaps in 2019, including victories in eight of the last nine meetings. The sole exception came on Wednesday, when the Whitecaps scored three runs in a twice-delayed 82-minute eighth inning to hand the Nuts a 4-3 defeat.

The Nuts responded by outscoring the 'Caps 17-1 over the final 18 innings of the series, piling up 23 hits along the way. Lansing's 6-7-8-9 batters - D.J. Neal, Hagen Danner, Hunter Steinmetz and Tanner Kirwer - each scored two runs, while the 1-2-3 batters - Otto Lopez, Rafael Lantigua and Gabriel Moreno each collected two hits.

Neal sparked the scoring in the second inning, launching his fourth home run of the year to deep left-center off Chance Kirby's (Loss, 3-6) first pitch of the frame. Lantigua followed five batters with a two-run double for a 3-0 lead.

A sacrifice fly from Lopez increased the score to 4-0 in the fourth.

After West Michigan scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to a Daniel Reyes sacrifice fly, the Lugnuts applied the knockout blows with a two-run Lopez single in the sixth and a three-run seventh featuring an RBI triple from Danner and an RBI double from Steinmetz.

18-year-old Eric Pardinho (Win, 1-1) earned his first Lugnuts victory with five innings of two-hit, one-run ball, striking out six Whitecaps while lowering his ERA to 1.88.

He was followed to the mound by a returning Cobi Johnson, activated from the Injured List earlier in the day, who struck out seven 'Caps in three hitless innings, allowing just a walk.

Marcus Reyes wrapped up the final three outs in a scoreless ninth, extending his consecutive scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings.

The only down note for the Lugnuts: third baseman Johnny Aiello went 0-for-5 to end his on-base streak at 23 games.

The Nuts now return home for a three-game series from Saturday through Monday at Cooley Law School Stadium, hosting the South Bend Cubs. Right-hander Troy Miller (4.80 ERA) takes the mound in the 7:05 p.m. opener on Saturday: Oregon Trail Night with a Daniel Norris Bobblehead Giveaway! To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com, call (517) 485-4500 or come to the Cooley Law School Stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.