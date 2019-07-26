TinCaps Game Notes: July 26 at Bowling Green (Game 101)

July 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-21, 44-56) @ Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-11, 60-42)

LHP Omar Cruz vs. RHP Shane Baz

Friday, July 26 - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, Ky.) - First Pitch 7:35 PM (Game 101 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped game two of their three-game series at the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 9-3. Fort Wayne has the chance to even the season series at Bowling Green in the final scheduled meeting at Bowling Green Ballpark tonight - the 'Caps are 5-6 in 11 prior games at the Hot Rods this season.

DWS, OBP: Dwanya Williams-Sutton smacked two more hits on Thursday night, including an RBI double. This comes on the heels of a three-hit performance on Wednesday night, his second three-hit game of the season. "DWS" now has a .404 on-base percentage this season, tops among all TinCaps with at least 50 games played in OBP this season. The outfielder doesn't quite qualify for the Midwest League leaders due to missing a few weeks in June with a sprained left wrist, but if he did, he would lead the MWL in on-base percentage. Dwanya has also drawn 40 walks this season and been hit by a pitch a Midwest League-leading 19 times. He already ranks second in franchise history for hit by pitches in a season. (The record is 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998.)

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has shown exceptional bat control throughout this season, owning the lowest K% in the MWL at 8.6% and the 2nd-lowest swinging strike% at 4.2%. The 19-year-old is particularly hot at the plate lately, slashing .311/.342/.388 since June 27 (24 games) with 12 RBIs. Marcano has struck out just six times during that span.

GUTY IS GOOD: Agustin Ruiz enters tonight's game riding an eight-game on-base streak. The 19-year-old is slashing .303/.378/.364 during that time with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs. Even more impressive: Ruiz has hits in nine of his last 11 games (dating back to July 12th), slashing .333/.404/.405 with 3 doubles and 5 RBIs. The outfielder, who leads the team with 105 strikeouts this season, has limited his strikeouts as of late too: just 5 strikeouts in his last 11 games (with 5 walks as well).

HOT LIKE A NIGHT IN MIAMI: Center fielder Jawuan Harris is on a season-long 9-game hitting streak. Over these 9 games, Harris is slashing .412/.487/.647 with two doubles, 2 homers, 8 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases. The outfielder also owns an OPS of 1.134 during that stretch. For the year, Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in BB% (15.9%) and 3rd in stolen bases (25).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 walks per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.18).

POWER OUT OF THE PEN: Adrian Martinez has been lights-out in his role out of the bullpen in July - after two more scoreless frames on Thursday, his ERA for the month is 1.38 in 13 innings (7 appearances). The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed just five total hits in July, owning a minuscule 0.62 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .119.

260 TO THE SHOW: Adrian Morejon made his MLB debut for the Padres on Sunday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. The 20-year-old lefty allowed 1 run in 2.1 innings. Righty Michel Baez debuted with a scoreless inning of relief against the Mets on Tuesday. Both Cuban natives pitched for the TinCaps in 2017. This makes 186 former Fort Wayne players to reach the major leagues, including 12 getting the call in 2019 (list on next page)... 2014-15 'Caps infielder Josh VanMeter, now a Reds rookie, hit his 2nd big-league homer on Wednesday at Milwaukee, a 463-foot shot...2014 shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle on Tuesday for the Nationals.

