William Picklyk Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips

September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially inked forward William Picklyk to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm super excited to sign with the Silvertips," commented Picklyk. "It feels amazing, I'm ready to get going. I've been working for this my whole life. This past year, I took a big step forward and really committed. I want to be a 200-foot player that plays in all ends of the ice."

Picklyk [pr. PICK-lick], an '09-born Mitchell, MB native, was selected 90th-overall in the fifth round of the 2024 WHL Draft. He spend the 2023-24 campaign with Eastman Selects U15 AAA, where he led his team and finished fourth in the league in points with 82 in 32 games played. His 46 assists were second-most in the league. Additionally, he posted 22 points in 11 playoff games including 16 assists, a mark that tied for the league lead. He was named a WAAA Second-Team All-Star for his efforts.

"William came to training camp prepared and ready to make an impression," noted Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He made the devision easy for us to want him in our pipeline. He not only has skill and ability, but he also plays a smart and solid game in all three zones. We're excited to have him and his family commit to our organization."

Picklyk previously posted 27 points in 33 regular season games for Eastman Selects U15 AAA in 2022-23, with an additional nine points in 12 playoff games.

He joins Landon DuPont (1st-overall), Mirco Dufour (19th-overall) and Jaxon Pisani (32nd-overall) as members of the 2024 WHL Draft class to officially join the Silvertips organization.

William Picklyk is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

