2024 Home Opener Tickets on Sale Now

September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Tickets to the Everett Silvertips' 2024 Home Opener are on sale now!

Everett begins the season on home ice as they host the Vancouver Giants at Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday, Sep. 21 at 6:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gate receive a magnet schedule, courtesy of Sound Transit and Seatown Electric.

Fans can skip fees and save big when they purchase directly through the Silvertips' website. Buy more and save more with the Fan 4-Pack, presented by High Point Gutter.

Tickets for the other 33 Silvertips home games in the 2024-25 regular season will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Sep. 10.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.