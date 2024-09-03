CHL TV Pricing & Packages Now Available for the 2024-25 Season

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), in collaboration with the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), is pleased to announce that its CHL TV packages for the 2024-25 season are now available for purchase online at watch.chl.ca.Among the many packages available this season, fans can enjoy complete access to both the 2024-25 regular season and the 2025 playoffs from all three Member Leagues of the CHL by purchasing a CHL All-Access Pass for $274.99 plus applicable taxes. Only with this exclusive CHL TV pass can fans watch more than 2,100 regular season and playoff games from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL covering 60 markets across Canada and the United StatesViewers can alternatively enjoy complete access to every regular season game from their favourite league over the duration of the 2024-25 campaign by purchasing a WHL, OHL, or QMJHL Regular Season Pass for $129.99 plus applicable taxes.CHL TV PASS TYPES & PRICING FOR THE 2024-25 SEASONPass NameDescriptionPrice2024-25 CHL All-Access Pass Complete access to the 2024-25 regular season and the 2025 playoffs from all three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL)$274.99 plus taxes2024-25 CHL Regular Season All-Access PassAccess to every 2024-25 regular season game from all three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL)$184.99 plus taxes2024-25 WHL, OHL, or QMJHL Regular Season PassAccess to 2024-25 regular season action from a single league (either the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL)$129.99 plus taxesWHL, OHL, or QMJHL Month Pass**Access to regular season action from a single league for 30 days (either the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL) $29.99 plus taxesCHL Day Pass** (new to this season)Access to regular season action from all three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) for 24 hours$12.99 plus taxesWHL, OHL or QMJHL Day Pass**Access to regular season action from a single league for 24 hours (either the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL) $9.99 plus taxes**CHL Day Passes along with WHL and QMJHL Month/Day passes will become available for purchase starting on Friday, September 20, while OHL Month/Day passes will be available beginning on Wednesday, September 25.Please note: If you are a 2024-25 season seat ticket holder for a CHL club or plan on becoming one for this season, please contact your club first before making a purchase to find out whether or not your season ticket package includes a discounted rate on a CHL TV pass.Available to viewers from every corner of the globe, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.With the preseason now in progress across the CHL, fans can watch several preseason games for free on CHL TV over the next couple of weeks. The full 2024 preseason freeview schedule on CHL TV can be found online here. In order to gain access to these preseason games, fans simply need to either log in or create a free account at watch.chl.ca.The 2024-25 CHL regular season officially gets underway on Friday, September 20 with 17 games on the schedule. Nine of those contests on September 20 will kick start the latest QMJHL campaign, highlighted by the 2025 Memorial Cup host Rimouski Océanic kicking off their season against the Drakkar in Baie-Comeau. On that same night, eight games in the WHL will usher in a new season, including a contest that will see the reigning WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors head to Manitoba for a showdown against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Then, just a few nights later, the Saginaw Spirit will mark the beginning of the latest OHL regular season by raising their 2024 Memorial Cup Championship banner prior to hosting the Windsor Spitfires and the first-overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Ethan Belchetz on Wednesday, September 25.

