Hawks in the Community - August 2024

September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. As the 2024-25 season begins, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

Colon Cancer Coalition 5k Run -

We partnered up with our friends at Colon Cancer Coalition and attended our third annual Colon Cancer 5K Run. The Hawks staff had the opportunity to be involved in tabling, listening to and hearing from survivors, and representing the local sports scene. Thank you to the Colon Cancer Coalition for hosting us!

2024 Boys and Girls Club of Portland Lemonade Day -

The Hawks ended the month of July at the annual Boys and Girls Club of the Portland Metropolitan Area Lemonade Day. This event allowed Portland youth the opportunity to learn first hand how a business runs and the elements that make a successful business. Our staff volunteered at The Blazers Club and Inukai Club for the duration of the day. We worked hard cleaning, organizing, and interacting with the Portland Metro Area members. We are so grateful to continue this partnership and are looking forward to this event next summer!

Winterhawks Annual Charity Dinner and Golf Tournament -

The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club hosted its annual charity dinner and golf tournament on August 26 and 27 to help raise money for Portland-area youth hockey.

The Winterhawks Charity Weekend raised $75,000 benefiting the Winterhawks Foundation and our very own Tom's Tykes learn-to-skate program, in honor of Tom Gustafson. The weekend was an opportunity to mix and mingle with hockey's finest, while also raising money and awareness for the hockey community.

ABOUT TOM GUSTAFSON: Tom, father of Winterhawks Head Coach Kyle Gustafson, was the president of Portland Amateur Hockey Association and was responsible for the youth hockey league which would become the Portland Jr. Winterhawks. After Tom's passing in 2019, Tom's Tykes was established in his honor to help introduce the great game of hockey to Portland-area kids at no cost to them or their families.

What's Next?

September is full of community events. We will attend the El Grito Festival on the Rose Quarter commons September 15 and 16th, local food banks with our staff and players, and much more!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.