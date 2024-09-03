Royals Sign Layne Schofield to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have signed forward Layne Schofield to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Schofield, who hails from LaSalle, Manitoba, stands at 6'1 and 172lbs. Schofield scored 8 goals and 15 assists for 23 points during the 2023-24 season while playing for RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg U17.

"Layne put in a lot of work this summer both on and off the ice and it showed with how well he played at camp." Said Royals General Manager, Jake Heisinger. "We are excited to welcome Layne and his family to our program."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.