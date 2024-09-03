Royals Sign Layne Schofield to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have signed forward Layne Schofield to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Schofield, who hails from LaSalle, Manitoba, stands at 6'1 and 172lbs. Schofield scored 8 goals and 15 assists for 23 points during the 2023-24 season while playing for RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg U17.
"Layne put in a lot of work this summer both on and off the ice and it showed with how well he played at camp." Said Royals General Manager, Jake Heisinger. "We are excited to welcome Layne and his family to our program."
