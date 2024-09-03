Americans Announce Pre-Season Roster
September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team's pre-season roster following training camp over the weekend. A total of 35 players: 20 forwards, 11 defenseman and four goalies, are on the pre-season roster.
The Americans begin their five-game pre-season schedule on Friday, September 6 when they travel to Everett to face the Silvertips at 6:00. Saturday, September 7 they head north for a game at the Town Toyota Center against the Wenatchee Wild, also at 6:00. The following weekend the Americans will host their annual pre-season tournament and play three games.
Friday, September 13 Tri-City plays the Portland Winterhawks at 7:05. Saturday, September 14 they meet the Spokane Chiefs for a 6:05 puck drop, and Sunday, September 15, they'll see the Wenatchee Wild again, this time for a 2:05 puck drop. All games will be held at the Toyota Arena, beside the Toyota Center. A full schedule of games for the Americans pre-season tournament can be found here.
Below is the Americans pre-season roster heading into the weekend.
FORWARDS
# PLAYER HT WT D.O.B HOMETOWN 23-24 TEAM
9 Drew Freer 5'9 185 Jan 26-05 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
11 Cash Koch 6'0 196 Mar 31-07 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
12 Nick Anisimovicz 5'11 198 Aug 31-06 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
13 Jordan Gavin 5'11 179 Nov 13-06 Surrey, BC Tri-City Americans
15 Jake Sloan 6'4 214 Feb 13-04 Leduc County, AB Tri-City Americans
17 Carter Kingerski 5'11 181 Mar 10-08 Headingley, MB Winnipeg Wild U18
18 Ryker Rougeau 6'3 195 Oct 3-07 Grand Forks, BC PCHA U18
19 Jake Gudelj 6'2 200 Dec 5-05 N. Vancouver, BC Tri-City Americans
20 Clayton Gillmore 6'3 224 Mar 30-07 West Kelowna, BC Okanagan Rockets U18
23 Kale Margolis 6'1 207 Dec 24-06 Kinistino, SK Prince Albert Mintos U18
27 Brandon Whynott 6'1 185 Apr 16-04 Langley, BC Tri-City Americans
28 Grady Martin 6'3 206 Apr 26-06 Oyen, AB Prince Albert Raiders
29 Carter MacAdams 6'4 195 Mar 7-04 South Surrey, BC Calgary/Tri-City Americans
31 Jesse McKinnon 5'10 157 Oct 19-08 St. Albert, AB St. Albert Raiders U18
34 Cruz Pavao 5'11 195 Aug 24-08 Calgary, AB Edge School Prep U18
37 Crew Martinson 6'1 172 Apr 30-09 Olds, AB Red Deer Rebels U15
51 Mason Mykichuk 5'11 173 June 30-08 East St. Paul, MB Winnipeg Thrashers U18
60 Gavin Garland 5'10 190 Feb 8-06 Calgary, AB Calgary Canucks AJHL
73 Max Curran 6'3 187 Aug 27-08 Prague, Czechia Tri-City Americans
88 Camerin Cardona 5'11 163 Jan 1-06 Anaheim, CA Tri-City Americans
DEFENSEMEN
# PLAYER HT WT D.O.B HOMETOWN 23-24 TEAM
2 Terrell Goldsmith 6'4 218 Apr 25-05 Fort St. James, BC Prince Albert Raiders
3 Jaxen Adam 6'4 215 Aug 19-07 Cochrane, AB Calgary IHA U18 Prep
5 Austin Zemlak 6'1 185 Feb 26-05 Stony Plain, AB Victoria Royals
6 Merrek Arpin 6'4 205 May 31-06 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
7 Jackson Smith 6'3 190 May 13-07 Calgary, AB Tri-City Americans
21 Carter Savage 6'3 200 Feb 5-05 Surrey, BC Tri-City Americans
24 Lukasz McIsaac 5'11 176 June 15-09 Vancouver, BC St. George's Academy U15
25 Aden Bouchard 6'0 175 Mar 25-09 Airdrie, AB Edge School Prep U15
41 David Byrne 6'1 178 Aug 11-08 Calgary, AB Edge School Prep U17
44 Kainoah Brankovic 6'2 192 Mar 12-07 Port Coquitlam, BC Yale Academy Prep U18
71 Ismail Abougouche 6'3 200 Jan 30-06 Lac-La-Biche, AB Kelowna/Edmonton (WHL)
GOALIES
# PLAYER HT WT D.O.B HOMETOWN 23-24 TEAM
1 Kyle Kelsey 6'1 191 Jan 22-04 Maple Ridge, BC Red Deer/Tri-City (WHL)
30 Lukas Matecha 6'3 195 Mar 21-05 Paradubice, Czechia Tri-City Americans
33 Nathan Preston 6'3 170 Nov 12-05 Penticton, BC Prince Albert Raiders
35 Armaan Kaila 6'2 179 Mar 27-07 Ladner, BC Delta U18 Prep
