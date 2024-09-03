Game Day Preview: Pre-Season Game 1 at Lethbridge

September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Hurricanes: Tonight's matchup will be the first of two games in the pre-season between the Highway 3 rivals. They will close the pre-season with a game on Sunday, September 15 in Medicine Hat. The Tigers posted a record of 4-3-2-0 against the Canes last season.

2023-24 Season Series:

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 3 2023) OT

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 2 (Dec 13 2023)

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 16 2023)

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Dec 30 2023)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Lethbridge 5 (Jan 12 2024)

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 6 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 2 (Mar 22 2024) OT

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Mar 23 2024) OT

2023-24 Standings:

Medicine Hat - 37-23-6-2

Central - 2nd

East - 4th

Lethbridge - 33-28-7-0

Central - 4th

East - 7th

2023-24 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Gavin McKenna (34)

Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (65)

Points - Gavin McKenna (97)

PIMs - Rhett Parsons (105)

Plus/Minus - Bogdans Hodass (+24)

Wins - Zach Zahara (16)

Save % - Zach Zahara (.893)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)

Shutouts - Zach Zahara (2)

New Faces:

Jonas Woo - Acquired in trade with Wenatchee Wild

Bryce Pickford - Acquired in trade with Seattle Thunderbirds

Mathew Ward - Acquired in trade with Swift Current Broncos

Ryder Ritchie - Acquired in trade with Prince Albert Raiders

Veeti Vaisanen - Drafted 96th in the CHL Import Draft

Niilopekka Muhonen - Drafted 47th in the CHL Import Draft

2024 NHL Draft:

Cayden Lindstrom - 4th Overall (1st Round) - Columbus

Andrew Basha - 41st Overall (2nd Round) - Calgary

Ryder Ritchie - 45th Overall (2nd Round) - Minnesota

Veeti Vaisanen - 96th Overall (3rd Round) - Utah

Niilopekka Muhonen - 158th Overall (5th Round) - Dallas

Hunter St. Martin - 193rd Overall (6th Round) - Florida

Next Five Games:

Tuesday, September 3 - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)

Saturday, September 7 - Vs Calgary Hitmen (Pre-Season)

Friday, September 13 - @ Red Deer Rebels (Pre-Season)

Sunday, September 15 - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)

Saturday, September 21 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

