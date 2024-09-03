Game Day Preview: Pre-Season Game 1 at Lethbridge
September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Hurricanes: Tonight's matchup will be the first of two games in the pre-season between the Highway 3 rivals. They will close the pre-season with a game on Sunday, September 15 in Medicine Hat. The Tigers posted a record of 4-3-2-0 against the Canes last season.
2023-24 Season Series:
Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 3 2023) OT
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 2 (Dec 13 2023)
Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 16 2023)
Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Dec 30 2023)
Medicine Hat 2 @ Lethbridge 5 (Jan 12 2024)
Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 13 2024)
Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 6 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 2 (Mar 22 2024) OT
Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Mar 23 2024) OT
2023-24 Standings:
Medicine Hat - 37-23-6-2
Central - 2nd
East - 4th
Lethbridge - 33-28-7-0
Central - 4th
East - 7th
2023-24 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Gavin McKenna (34)
Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (65)
Points - Gavin McKenna (97)
PIMs - Rhett Parsons (105)
Plus/Minus - Bogdans Hodass (+24)
Wins - Zach Zahara (16)
Save % - Zach Zahara (.893)
GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)
Shutouts - Zach Zahara (2)
New Faces:
Jonas Woo - Acquired in trade with Wenatchee Wild
Bryce Pickford - Acquired in trade with Seattle Thunderbirds
Mathew Ward - Acquired in trade with Swift Current Broncos
Ryder Ritchie - Acquired in trade with Prince Albert Raiders
Veeti Vaisanen - Drafted 96th in the CHL Import Draft
Niilopekka Muhonen - Drafted 47th in the CHL Import Draft
2024 NHL Draft:
Cayden Lindstrom - 4th Overall (1st Round) - Columbus
Andrew Basha - 41st Overall (2nd Round) - Calgary
Ryder Ritchie - 45th Overall (2nd Round) - Minnesota
Veeti Vaisanen - 96th Overall (3rd Round) - Utah
Niilopekka Muhonen - 158th Overall (5th Round) - Dallas
Hunter St. Martin - 193rd Overall (6th Round) - Florida
Next Five Games:
Tuesday, September 3 - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)
Saturday, September 7 - Vs Calgary Hitmen (Pre-Season)
Friday, September 13 - @ Red Deer Rebels (Pre-Season)
Sunday, September 15 - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)
Saturday, September 21 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings
