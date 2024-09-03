Seattle Thunderbirds Training Camp Recap

September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Labor Day weekend, the T-Birds wrapped up their 2024 training camp. Camp included their annual round-robin tournament, held Thursday through Saturday, in which all camp invitees were divided into four teams, culminating in the awarding of the "Doc Blue Memorial Trophy" hoisted by Team White. Team White was led by returning veteran goaltender, and Buffalo Sabers prospect, Scott Ratzlaff along with Rookie forward Brendan Rudolph.

Four of the top 10 scorers for the tournament were rookies including Kai Richards, Colton Gerrior, Matthew Hilderman and Brendan Rudolph. The tournament's overall top scorer was second year forward Nishaan Parmar, who tallied 3 goals and 6 assists for 9 points.

Sunday included the annual Prospects game where all rookie and listed players participated, team white prevailed. Recently drafted Matthew Hilderman was named the first star of the game, scoring 3 goals and an assist to lead white to a 7-4 win over the blue team. Across from Hilderman, on the blue team, was fellow T-Birds draftee Marcus Laraque, who also recorded a hat trick during the game.

Then the main event of the day, and to wrap up the week, was the annual Blue vs White game where rostered players were split up into two teams in one final showdown to conclude training camp. Team white, coached by newly hired Assistant Coach Taylor Makin, won the game with a decisive 8-1 victory.

About the Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

T-Birds Extras

The T-Birds kick off the pre-season this Friday September 6th against the Spokane Chiefs at 2pm in Everetts Angel of the Winds Arena.

Saturday September 7th the Thunderbirds take on the Everett Silvertips at 6pm in Everett.

Sunday September 8th Seattle will play the Portland Winterhawks at 12pm in Everett.

Wednesday September 11th the T-Birds host the Victoria Royals at 7:05pm, in their only preseason home game at the accesso ShoWare Center.

The final game of the pre-season will take place Thursday September 12th vs the Everett Silvertips at 7:05pm in Everett.

The Thunderbirds begin the 2024-25 Regular Season on the road on Friday, September 21st in Vancouver as they take on the Giants. The T-Bird will host their home opener is Saturday, September 28th against the Wenatchee Wild.

