Broncos Announce Pre-Season Roster
September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos announced their 48 man pre-season roster which includes 27 forwards, 15 defencemen & six goaltenders. Which will embark on the WHL Pre-Season schedule starting Wednesday in Regina for an all-rookie game against the Pats, followed by four pre-season tilts with the Prince Albert Raiders and Moose Jaw Warriors.
The main camp roster will get it's first taste of competition Tuesday, September 3 with the Blue & White Game at 4 PM at the innovationPlex.
See the full roster below.
Goaltenders:
Reid Dyck
Aidan Eskit
Matthew Kieper
Joey Rocha
Koen Tyssen
Berney Weston
Defencemen:
Lincoln Ball
Grayson Burzynski
Calum Brownlee
Jaxson Doyle
Nathan Gray
Rydley Gerbrandt
Eric Johnston
Adam Král
Peyton Kettles
Jace McFaul
Josh MacGregor
Holden Sexsmith
Nolan Pilsner
Zach Turner
Daxon Yerex
Forwards:
Brady Birnie
Brock Burch
Brennan Brown
Jack Clark
Clarke Caswell
Ty Coupland
Ryden Duchon
Sawyer Dingman
Van Eger
Gavin Faul
Mason Fauser
Connor Gabriel
Jaxen Gauchier
Dawson Gerwing
Rylan Gould
Gavin Harrison
Connor Hvidston
Jamie Kirwan
KJ Lesperance
Ashton McCann
Luke Mistelbacher
Carter Moen
Jayden Oleskiw
Cole Penner
Parker Rondeau
Aidan Sexsmith
Holden Sexsmith
Jackson Tetrault
The WHL Pre-Season opens Wednesday, September 4 in Regina for the Broncos all-rookie game against the Pats. The remainder of the pre-season goes as follows.
Thursday, September 5 - vs Prince Albert Raiders - innovationPlex (7 PM)
Saturday, September 7 - at Prince Albert Raiders - Art Hauser Centre (7 PM)
Friday, September 13 - vs Moose Jaw Warriors - innovationPlex (7 PM)
Saturday, September 14 - at Moose Jaw Warriors - Moose Jaw Events Centre (7 PM)
Note: Tickets for the September 5th game at home against Prince Albert is admission by bringing a food donation for the Salvation Army or by a $5 cash donation.
Season Tickets are still available for the upcoming 2024-25 WHL Season, visit the Broncos Office or contact the Broncos Office at 306-773-1509
