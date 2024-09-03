Broncos Announce Pre-Season Roster

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos announced their 48 man pre-season roster which includes 27 forwards, 15 defencemen & six goaltenders. Which will embark on the WHL Pre-Season schedule starting Wednesday in Regina for an all-rookie game against the Pats, followed by four pre-season tilts with the Prince Albert Raiders and Moose Jaw Warriors.

The main camp roster will get it's first taste of competition Tuesday, September 3 with the Blue & White Game at 4 PM at the innovationPlex.

See the full roster below.

Goaltenders:

Reid Dyck

Aidan Eskit

Matthew Kieper

Joey Rocha

Koen Tyssen

Berney Weston

Defencemen:

Lincoln Ball

Grayson Burzynski

Calum Brownlee

Jaxson Doyle

Nathan Gray

Rydley Gerbrandt

Eric Johnston

Adam Král

Peyton Kettles

Jace McFaul

Josh MacGregor

Holden Sexsmith

Nolan Pilsner

Zach Turner

Daxon Yerex

Forwards:

Brady Birnie

Brock Burch

Brennan Brown

Jack Clark

Clarke Caswell

Ty Coupland

Ryden Duchon

Sawyer Dingman

Van Eger

Gavin Faul

Mason Fauser

Connor Gabriel

Jaxen Gauchier

Dawson Gerwing

Rylan Gould

Gavin Harrison

Connor Hvidston

Jamie Kirwan

KJ Lesperance

Ashton McCann

Luke Mistelbacher

Carter Moen

Jayden Oleskiw

Cole Penner

Parker Rondeau

Aidan Sexsmith

Holden Sexsmith

Jackson Tetrault

The WHL Pre-Season opens Wednesday, September 4 in Regina for the Broncos all-rookie game against the Pats. The remainder of the pre-season goes as follows.

Thursday, September 5 - vs Prince Albert Raiders - innovationPlex (7 PM)

Saturday, September 7 - at Prince Albert Raiders - Art Hauser Centre (7 PM)

Friday, September 13 - vs Moose Jaw Warriors - innovationPlex (7 PM)

Saturday, September 14 - at Moose Jaw Warriors - Moose Jaw Events Centre (7 PM)

Note: Tickets for the September 5th game at home against Prince Albert is admission by bringing a food donation for the Salvation Army or by a $5 cash donation.

Season Tickets are still available for the upcoming 2024-25 WHL Season, visit the Broncos Office or contact the Broncos Office at 306-773-1509

