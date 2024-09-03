Oil Kings Sign Anderson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2009-born defenceman Kayson Anderson to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Anderson (6'/151lbs), out of Lumdsen, SK, was the 50th overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft after scoring seven goals and adding 16 assists for 23 points with Prairie Storm U15 AA.

"The organization is very excited to sign Kayson to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Since the draft, Kayson had an exceptional summer and great first training camp here in Edmonton which earned him this opportunity. We look forward to working with Kayson on his continued development and would like to welcome the entire Anderson family to our organization."

Anderson (#5 Red) in action at Oil Kings Training Camp over the weekend.

In the playoffs last season, Anderson had three assists in four games.

Anderson is set to play with the Estevan Bears U18 AAA club this season.

Anderson becomes the third player of the 2024 draft class to sign their WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, joining Kayden Stroeder and Jensen Marsh.

The Oil Kings kick off their 2024 pre-season on Saturday night in Edson when they take on the Prince George Cougars.

