Rockets sign 2024 second-round pick Nathan Cole

September 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2024 WHL Prospects Draft second-round pick (33rd overall) Nathan Cole has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

"It's a huge honour to sign with the Kelowna Rockets," Cole said. "I can't wait to continue my hockey career in this beautiful city."

"Nathan is an exciting player that is tenacious and competitive," said Rockets assist general manager Curtis Hamilton. "We look forward to watching him progress this season."

Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, the WHL Scholarship is guaranteed to players for each season they play in the WHL. A player is awarded a one-year post-secondary scholarship for each season played in the WHL, which includes: tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks. A player is able to attend any post-secondary or career-enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals. To learn more about the WHL Scholarship click here.

Kelowna will kick off the 2024-25 preseason on the road against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on Friday, September 6. Fans will get their first opportunity to see the Rockets when they host the Blazers the next night on September 7.

The Rockets will then wrap up their preseason schedule with a home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants. The Rockets will host Vancouver on Saturday, September 14 before travelling to Ladner to wrap up the preseason against the Giants on Sunday, September 15.

Suite and club seat holders receive complimentary home pre-season tickets. Two dollars from every pre-season ticket sold will be donated to Cops for Kids.

The Rockets home opener on September 21 against the Portland Winterhawks are now on sale.

