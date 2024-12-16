Will McLaughlin Inks WHL Development & Scholarship Agreement with Portland

December 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, December 16, that defenseman Will McLaughlin has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club.

"We are excited to sign one of our top young prospects," said President and General Manager Mike Johnson. "After drafting Will three 3 years ago he has continued to develop at an impressive rate. I expect him to be an impact player next year, and he will definitely add to a talented group of young defensemen."

McLaughlin, 16, currently plays in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Drumheller Dragons. He has registered 12 points (1G, 11A) in 21 games this season with the Dragons. The Canmore, Alta. native was originally drafted by the Winterhawks in the fifth round (105th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound blueliner spent the 2022-23 season as a member of the Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA team, where he contributed 25 points (4G, 21A) in 35 games and helped lead the team to the AEHL U15 Championship. Last season, McLaughlin registered 46 points (7G, 39A) in 66 games with the Little Caesars 15U AAA program. McLaughlin is committed to play NCAA hockey for Colorado College after his time in the WHL.

Mclaughlin is eligible to play in ten games under affiliate player status effective immediately.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.