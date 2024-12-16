Super Sawchyn: Gracyn Sawchyn Named WHL Player of the Week After Eight Point Weekend
December 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - Oil Kings forward Gracyn Sawchyn has been named the WHL's Player of the Week after a stellar weekend.
The Oil Kings leading scoring, Sawchyn scored four goals, and added four assists for eight points across the Oil Kings two games on the weekend, both 7-3 wins over Swift Current and Kamloops.
On Saturday, hosting Swift Current, Sawchyn scored late in the first period to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead before scoring the eventual Game Winning Goal just 1:26 into the second period. Sawchyn also assisted on two goals in the win.
The next night against the Kamloops Blazers, 5:18 into the second to extend Edmonton's lead to 4-1, which also stood as the Game Winning Goal. He also added a goal shorthanded into an empty net in the final minute to make it 7-3. It was a 5-on-3 for Kamloops who had the goalie pulled to make it a 6-on-3 situation.
Sawchyn, a Florida Panther signed prospect, is now up to 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points in 27 games, including five game winning goals. The Grande Prairie, Alta. product is now up to a tie for 14th in points in the WHL, and he's tied for third in Game Winning Goals.
The Oil Kings are now 16-12-1-1 on the season
