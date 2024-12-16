Sarkenov Named to Team Kazakhstan for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

December 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane Chiefs forward Asanali Sarkenov has been named to Kazakhstan's National Junior Team for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ontario. The tournament is set to take place from December 26 to January 5.

In 21 games so far this season, Sarkenov has logged 15 points on six goals and nine assists, including two-goal nights on December 13 against the Seattle Thunderbirds and November 30 against the Portland Winterhawks. The six-foot-four winger is within the top ten Chiefs scorers and their second-highest scoring rookie behind Mathis Preston. He's also ranked within the top 15 rookies in the Western Hockey League.

Sarkenov returns to his national team after putting up four goals and an assist over four games in this year's IIHF World U18 Championship in Finland, highlighted by a hat trick against Team Canada.

It's Kazakhstan's first year back in the IIHF World Junior Championship since 2019-20 after they won gold at last year's D1A World Junior Championship and were promoted. In the D1 tournament, Kazakhstan has four gold medals (2024, 2018, 2015, 2007) and six silver medals (2023, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2006, 2005).

Sarkenov and Chiefs' captain Berkly Catton, who is on Canada's National Junior Team roster, will miss the next seven Chiefs games while they are away at the tournament, including tomorrow's road match-up against the Portland Winterhawks.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.