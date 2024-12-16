Spokane Chiefs Hosting 3rd Annual Neurodiversity Awareness Night

December 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs are hosting their third annual Neurodiversity Awareness Night on Sunday, January 5th for the game against the Kamloops Blazers. Puck drop is 5:05 PM with doors open at 4 PM. This game provides a unique opportunity to reach fans with neurodiversity and offer an enjoyable, inclusive experience that they would not otherwise have at a typical Chiefs game. This game will involve different features that include PA, music, lighting, ticketing, concourse, Elysian Events Hall, sensory kits, and more.

ADHD, Autism, Dyspraxia, Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Dysgraphia, and Tourette's syndrome are all examples of neurodiverse conditions. They're diagnostic labels used to explain the diverse ways of thinking, learning, processing and behaving. As with all people, we each have our talents and challenges.

The Elysian Events Hall located outside section 110 will serve as a quiet room and there will be sensory kits available here to be checked in and out (limited quantity available). This room will remain available for the entire game to anyone who needs it.

The Chiefs are proud to partner with several local organizations to help support the neurodiverse community including Isaac Foundation, Northwest Autism Center, The ARC of Spokane, and more.

The game day experience for this game will be different from the average Chiefs game that you are accustomed to.

In terms of sound the music will be quieter, no fan noise makers will be handed out for this game, public address will be limited, and there will be no fire alarm/fog horn type sounds except for the goal song.

The arena lights in the bowl will stay on for the entire show, with no dimming or black out.

The Gonzaga Exceptional Bulldogs will be the first intermission attraction as a Mite Skate.

Sensory kits will be provided by the Isaac Foundation. These will include fidget devices, headphones, weighted blankets, communication cards, and more. Must be checked in and out and supplies will be limited.

Everyone at the Chiefs is incredibly excited to host this special event and help make our game day experience as inclusive as possible for everyone. We kindly ask that all of our fans act with empathy, patience, and kindness towards all fans, Chiefs game day team members, and arena employees.

