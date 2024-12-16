Dowhaniuk Commits to University of Alaska Fairbanks
December 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, SK - 20-year-old defenceman Keaton Dowhaniuk has committed to the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the 2025 - 2026 season.
"The Moose Jaw Warriors would like to congratulate Keaton on his commitment to Alaska Fairbanks. We look forward to working with them to help prepare him for next year," said Warriors General Manager Jason Ripplinger.
"Keaton has come into our organization and has played a lot of minutes and brought leadership and character to our dressing room;" Ripplinger added. "He has done a terrific job mentoring our young players. It is great that our organization has been able to help him to further his hockey career while he attains a degree."
The Prince George Cougars selected Dowhaniuk third overall in the first round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. After spending four years in northern B.C., he would join the Moose Jaw Warriors in November after starting the 2024 - 2025 season with the Vernon Vipers (BCHL).
The Sherwood Park, Alberta product has two assists in seven games with the Warriors this season. He has played 237 games in the WHL and has nine goals, 71 assists, 80 points, and 201 penalty minutes. He has also played in 29 playoff games and has four goals and eight points.
With his decision to play for the Nanooks beginning next season, Dowhaniuk becomes the first Warrior to commit to an NCAA school during a WHL season.
