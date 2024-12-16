Silvertips Close out First Half with 4-1 Win over Tri-City

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips closed out the first half of their season on a high note, picking up a massively important 4-1 win over the Tri-City Americans at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.

Domink Rymon started off the scoring with a powerplay one-timer, assisted by Landon DuPont and Jesse Heslop at 13:54.

Though Tri-City evened the score 1:31 into the second, Rymon struck again batting in an airborne feed from Jaxsin Vaughan at 4:34 to restore the lead for Everett. Julius Miettinen netted his tenth goal of the season with a wrist shot during a powerplay at 13:43, followed up b a four-on-four goal by Cole Temple at 18:02, his fourth as a Silvertip.

Silvertips netminder Raiden LeGall turned aside 30 of 31 in the win, his fifth. Everett improved to 25-5-2-1 heading into the holiday break.

