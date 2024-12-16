Pavlik Headed to Moose Jaw

December 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are pleased to announce that import forward Dominik Pavlik has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization.

"We are excited to have Dominik sign with our hockey club," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "He skates well and has a good work ethic, he's heavy, really skilled, and he plays the middle, which will complement our 2007 group. We are looking forward to having him join our team after the Christmas break."

The Warriors selected Pavlik 53rd overall in the first round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Pavlik, 6'1", 194lbs, is from Trutnov, Czech Republic, and played last season with Karpat U18 in Finland. In 39 games, he had 21 goals, 13 assists, and 34 points. This season with Karpat U20 he had three goals and eight points in 20 games.

Eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Pavlik played for Czechia at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, in eight games he had two goals and three points. At the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Pavlik had one goal and three points in five games with Czechia.

Pavlik will join the Warriors after the Christmas break and could make his season debut as early as December 27.

The Warriors finish their pre-Christmas schedule Tuesday in Brandon against the Wheat Kings. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the PreGame Show at 6:40 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.