Eight Points in Two Games? This Panthers Prospect Makes It Look Easy

Calgary, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings forward Gracyn Sawchyn has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 15, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The Florida Panthers prospect led all WHL skaters with four goals, four assists and a +7 rating in just two games.

Sawchyn kicked the week off with a two-goal, two-assist effort against the upstart Swift Current Broncos on December 14. With the tilt tied at one in the first period, Roan Woodward tipped Sawchyn's wrister past Reid Dyck to restore the Edmonton lead. Sawchyn would get on the board himself eight minutes later with a quick powerplay wraparound for his 15th of the season. The Oil Kings alternate captain and Woodward linked up again in the second period as Woodward whipped a centering pass to Sawchyn in the slot for a picture-perfect redirect. He capped off his night with a primary assist on Landon Hanson's insurance tally as Edmonton cruised to a 7-3 victory.

The 5-foot-11, 155-pound centreman kept it rolling on the back-to-back as he put up a second-straight four-point night- this time against the Kamloops Blazers. The B.C. Division visitors drew first blood just 38 seconds into the game, but Edmonton struck back less than two minutes later. Sawchyn dished to his younger brother, Lukas, who put a shot off a Kamloops defender and into the net. Gracyn picked up a second assist with a quick touch back to Ethan MacKenzie for his first goal of the year as Edmonton took its first lead of the night in the first period. Sawchyn's first goal of the evening was a thing of beauty as he dipped around the Blazers defenders, created some space and abruptly cut towards the net to shovel a backhander high into the twine. The 19-year-old capped off his night with a shorthanded empty-net goal for another 7-3 win. Sawchyn also picked up consecutive second-star honours.

The Grande Prairie, Alta. product is enjoying a career-best season with the Oil Kings with 18 goals (including the 2024 Teddy Bear Toss goal) and 24 assists for 42 points and a +15 rating in 27 games. He's leading Edmonton in all four categories and is tied for third among all WHL skaters in game-winning goals (five).

The Florida Panthers selected Sawchyn with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He put pen to paper on his entry-level contract on November 4, 2024.

Originally selected by Red Deer with the first overall pick in the 2020 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Sawchyn's rights were traded to Seattle and he joined the Thunderbirds in 2022-23. He put up 11 points in 17 games in his first trip to the WHL Playoffs, helping the T-Birds lift the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2023. He joined the Oil Kings in a major swap in December of 2023.

Sawchyn has potted 55 goals and 109 assists for 164 points in 139 regular-season games.

Edmonton is riding a four-game winning streak and boasts wins in eight of their last 10 games. While they currently sit fourth in the competitive Central Division, they're only five points behind the first-place Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Oil Kings (16-12-1-1) close out their pre-holiday schedule with a tilt against the visiting Prince Albert Raiders (14-10-3-0) on Tuesday, December 17.

HURRICANES NETMINDER UNGER NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Lethbridge Hurricanes netminder Jackson Unger has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 15, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 19-year-old led all WHL goaltenders this week with a perfect 3-0-0-0 record and a sparkling 1.00 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage.

Unger made his third start in a Lethbridge sweater on December 11 as the Hurricanes hosted the Eastern Conference-leading Saskatoon Blades. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound goalie steered aside 17 shots and was only beaten by a Blades shot that deflected in off the skate of a Hurricanes defender. He sealed the 2-1 victory with a sharp pad save with less than 10 seconds remaining.

He followed it up with a 15-save effort in a 4-1 win against the Central Division opponent Red Deer Rebels. While Unger wasn't terribly busy, he made several highlight-reel stops, including a sliding save on Talon Brigley in the second period. The decision marked Lethbridge's fourth straight victory, though they'd fall the following night against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Unger was back in net for a Sunday rematch against the Tabbies and helped his team return to the win column. He put forward his most impressive performance of the week by turning aside 25 of 26 shots, holding the Tigers scoreless on four powerplay opportunities.

The 2023-24 WHL Goaltender of the Year nominee is undefeated in his Hurricanes tenure, going 5-0-0-0 with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage since being acquired in a trade on December 2.

Originally drafted by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the third round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Unger has played four seasons in the WHL. He went 35-15-0-2 in his first season as the Warriors' starter in 2023-24 and backstopped the team to its first WHL Championship in franchise history. Unger dominated with a 16-1-2-0 record, a 2.90 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in the 2024 WHL Playoffs. He also made 49 saves to clinch Moose Jaw's first victory at the Memorial Cup in a 5-3 defeat of the QMJHL Champion Drummondville Voltigeurs. He was named to the WHL East Division First All-Star Team and served as the East Division nominee for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy for WHL Goaltender of the Year.

The Hurricanes (17-11-1-1) sit second in the Central Division heading into the holiday break.

On December 27, they'll face off against the Calgary Hitmen (16-9-3-1) as both squads fight to get closer to the division lead.

ROYALS DEFENCEMAN VERHOEFF NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Victoria Royals defenceman Keaton Verhoeff has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 15, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second time the 16-year-old has won the weekly award.

Verhoeff impressed with two goals, two assists and a +5 rating in a pair of wins over the B.C. Division rival Vancouver Giants.

Victoria kicked off the home-and-away set at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena on Friday, December 13. With the home side leading 1-0 in the dying seconds of the middle frame, the Royals made a strong play off the boards, with Hayden Moore poking the puck out to a wide-open Verhoeff on the far wing for a quick shot and 2-0 advantage. In the third, he picked up a primary assist by dishing to Tanner Scott in the slot for a 4-0 victory. Verhoeff was named third star of the night with a goal, an assist and a +3 rating.

The teams jumped on the ferry for a rematch on the mainland the following night. This time, Vancouver would seize a 2-1 lead after the first period. Verhoeff put the match back on level ground by weaving through the Giants' defence and lobbing the puck on net to create a long rebound off the pads of Burke Hood. The sequence kicked off a long stretch of offensive zone time for the Royals, which was capped off by Captain and Utah Hockey Club prospect Justin Kipkie's game-tying goal. Victoria would take a 4-3 lead midway through the third period before Verhoeff struck again off of a give-and-go play with Brayden Boehm. The rookie blueliner was named first star in the 6-3 win with his second straight multi-point match.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound rearguard has 12 goals (including three game-winners) and 11 assists for 23 points in 27 games. Verhoeff ranks second on the Royals in goals, leads all rookie defencemen in goals and sits fourth in points among all WHL rookies.

Verhoeff, from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was selected by Victoria fourth overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

He recently picked up a gold medal with Canada White (including a primary assist on the championship-winning goal) at the 2024 World U17 Prospects Challenge in Sarnia, Ont. Verhoeff finished the tournament with a goal and four assists.

He's eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

The Royals (17-10-3-2) enter the holiday break with points in seven of their last 10 games. They'll return with the ice with a chance to seize the B.C. Division lead with a pair of home tilts against the Prince George Cougars (17-9-3-2) on December 27 and 28.

