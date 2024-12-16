Keaton Verhoeff Named WHL Rookie of the Week

December 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Keaton Verhoeff has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending December 15th, 2024.

Verhoeff had four points in two games against the Vancouver Giants during the Royals' weekend series. With a goal and an assist in each of the two games, Verhoeff enters the holiday break with 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points in 27 games played so far this season. Verhoeff sits fourth in rookie scoring across the WHL, and second among rookie defencemen. He also leads WHL rookie defencemen in goals.

Verhoeff was selected in the first round, fourth overall by the Royals in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

