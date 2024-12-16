Kamloops Blazers Unveil Holiday Season Offerings and Exciting Events

December 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The holiday season is in full swing, and the Kamloops Blazers are celebrating with some exciting offers and festive events perfect for fans of all ages. Whether you're looking to gift some exciting hockey action with loved ones or some new merch, the Blazers have something for everyone this season.

Holiday Ticket Packs Now Available

The Kamloops Blazers are offering a special Holiday Pack for fans, featuring six ticket vouchers and an exclusive toque - the perfect stocking stuffer for the junior hockey enthusiast in your life! Holiday Packs are available for purchase online or directly at the Blazers' Box Office until December 19th. This limited-time offer gives fans the chance to attend multiple Blazers games throughout the season, providing an opportunity for families to enjoy thrilling WHL action together.

Box Office and Store Holiday Hours

To make it easy for fans to get Blazers gear this season, the Team Store will be open during the following hours:

December 16th-19th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Please note that the store and the Blazers Office and the Box Office will be closed from December 20 to December 26 and December 28 to January 1. The offices will reopen on January 2, 2024.

December 27th Game - A Must-See Matchup

The Blazers will be facing off against their rivals, the Vancouver Giants, on December 27th, and it's a game you won't want to miss. In a classic B.C. Division matchup, former Blazer forward Connor Levis and his Vancouver Giants come to the River City for a post-Christmas clash with Emmit Finnie, Dylan Ernst and your Kamloops Blazers. The Blazers and Giants are neck and neck in the BC Division standings at this point in the season and every game between the Coquihalla rivals could have playoff implications. Be sure to grab a seat at the Sandman Centre for this post-turkey tilt that will knock those new slippers off your feet.

Superstore Jersey Design Contest - Have Your Design Worn on the Ice!

In partnership with Superstore, the Kamloops Blazers are excited to unveil the winning design for the Jersey Design Contest. The jersey will feature a bold and iconic design that incorporates the famous Red Bridge, an element that many fans have requested. The winning jersey design will be worn in the January 3rd game against the Kelowna Rockets.

The special edition jerseys will also be available for auction, with all proceeds going to the President's Choice Children's Charity, supporting children and families in need.

Get Into the Holiday Spirit with the Kamloops Blazers!

Whether you're picking up a Holiday Pack for a loved one, enjoying a thrilling game with your family, or participating in the jersey design contest, the Kamloops Blazers are bringing the holiday cheer to the rink this season. Don't miss out on these festive opportunities to celebrate the season with your favourite team!

For more information or to purchase your Holiday Pack, visit https://chl.ca/whl-blazers/holiday-ticket-pack/ or stop by the Box Office and Blazers' Team Store.

