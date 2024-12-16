In the Chutes - December 16

Swift Current, SK - Each and every week we'll be updating our fans and stakeholders with events happening in and around the organization from events happening into the community along with highlights from past games from the previous week to keep you up to date with everything that is the Swift Current Broncos.

PROMOTIONS & EVENTS

Next Home Games:

Saturday, Dec, 28th vs Prince Albert Raiders (Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks Game)

For the third season in a row, the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks will make their way to InnovationPlex as they play host to the Prince Albert Raiders at 'Pond' for one night only.

There will be a seeded 50/50 pot starting at $5000 you can buy tickets right now HERE.

There is Slough Shark merchandise available now at the Stable but there will be more available on game day, they will be in limited quantities so buying a ticket to the game will give fans the best opportunity to get the latest in all things Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks.

The Slough Shark jerseys will be auctioned off online and more details will come available prior to puck drop on December 28.

Monday, December 30th vs Brandon Wheat Kings (Four Broncos Memorial Game)

The Broncos will play host the Brandon Wheat Kings in the annual Four Broncos Memorial. The only four retired numbers hanging from the rafter at InnovationPlex represent the four players that lost their lives on December 30, 1986; Trent Kresse (#8), Scott Kruger (#9), Brent Ruff (#11) and Chris Mantyka (#22).

2000 commemorative pins will be handed out at the doors for those attending along with a video tribute and a moment of silence prior to puck-drop.

Last Minute Holiday Specials: As the Holidays get closer and closer, the Stable is offering some great deals for the that perfect someone under the tree this season as our Twelve Days of Christmas is underway.

Buy Broncos Single Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $26.50 at the gate or $23.00 in advanced ticket pricing while Youth pricing (3-17) are $13.25 at the gate and $11.50 for advanced tickets.

Advanced ticket prices are only available IN-STORE ONLY and up to the day BEFORE the specified Broncos Home Game date.

Ticket Specials All Season: Purchase a number of ticket specials that fit your family's needs for an entertaining night out at an upcoming Broncos Home Game. All ticket specials must be purchased in The Stable by 6pm on game day.

Family Night Out - $79

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

4 Hotdogs or Hamburgers

4 Pops or Water

Advanced Family Pack - $55

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

Friday 4 Pack - $99

4 Adult Tickets

4 Hotdogs

4 Alcoholic Beverages

*Only valid for Friday game nights*

Pizza Hut Birthday Party Package: Come celebrate your birthday with the Swift Current Broncos with three different birthday party packages

Contact Us by Phone: 306-773-1509 ext. 1

Great North 7th Player: Bronco fans, do you want your little one to be the Great North Wellhead and Frac 7th Player at a Broncos home game? Head on down to The Stable to sign up for the draw.

SCORES & MORE

Saturday, December 14 @ Edmonton Oil Kings (7-3 L): Gracyn Sawchyn, Lukas Hanson & Marshall Finnie all had multi-goal nights as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Swift Current Broncos Saturday night at Rogers Place. Rylan Gould, Carlin Dezainde & Josh McGregor all scored in the loss for the Broncos.

Sunday, December 15 @ Calgary Hitmen (4-3 L): Despite taking a 2-1 lead into the second period the Broncos & Hitmen would go toe-to-toe the rest of the way before Kalem Parker scored the eventual game-winning goal sealing the Hitmen's 4-3 win over the Broncos. Carlin Dezainde had a three point night while Luke Mistelbacher & Rylan Gould all chipped in on the scoresheet Sunday evening.

COMING UP

Tuesday, December 17 @ Red Deer Rebels: After the Broncos shutout the Rebels on December 7th, they'll look for their second straight win against Red Deer on Tuesday.

Practice Schedule:

Tuesday, December 17th - @ Red Deer Rebels

