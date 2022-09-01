Wild Wednesday: Cats Outlast Tacoma 12-11

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (58-67) led the Sacramento River Cats (56-69) by scores of 6-0 and 10-2 after each of the first two innings on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium, but ultimately dropped a 12-11 final, snapping a modest three-game win streak. With Tacoma leading 11-10 after four innings, the score would remain so until the ninth when Sacramento rallied for a pair to even the series at a game apiece.

The Cats' comeback spoiled a career night for Rainiers first baseman Evan White, who hit a double and a pair of homers a combined 1,253 feet during a four-hit effort. White's RBI double in the first inning ricocheted off the top of the batter's eye in centerfield, traveling an estimated distance of 438 feet, longer than his two homers to left field, 397 feet in the second (two-run) and a 418-foot solo shot in the fourth. Those three clouts accounted for the three-furthest hit balls of the evening, and White accumulated 11 total bases.

White has six homers in 24 games with the Rainiers this season, and collected the ninth multi-homer effort by an individual for Tacoma in 2022 (his first).

Kyle Lewis (two singles, walk, two runs) and Erick Mejia (single, two-run HR) joined White with multiple hits for the Rainiers. Tacoma's six-run first inning (nine batters) was their sixth frame of six or more tallies this season, only to be outdone by a seven-run River Cats third (12 batters). For Sacramento, Bryce Johnson (2 RBI) and Jason Vosler (HR, 2 RBI) each had four base hits, Heliot Ramos (two doubles, two runs, RBI) had three. Trailing 11-10 in the ninth, it was Vosler's leadoff single that began the deciding rally, scoring on Ramos's second double. Ramos scored the eventual winning run on an Austin Dean pinch-hit double.

Drew Ellis (two-run) also homered for Tacoma (first inning); Patrick Mazeika blasted a solo shot to leadoff the second inning in his first game with Sacramento, after being claimed off waivers by San Francisco from the New York Mets.

As each bullpen settled things down considerably in the middle innings, LHP Brennan Bernardino (2.1 IP, 2 K), Taylor Williams (1.0 IP) and Drew Steckenrider (1.0 IP, K) each worked a scoreless outing for the Rainiers. River Cats RHP Shelby Miller worked a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts to end it, his seventh save.

The midpoint of this weeklong series will be on Thursday evening, a 7:05 first pitch at Cheney Stadium. LHP Tommy Milone (Tacoma) vs. RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (Sacramento) is the probable pitching matchup for game three.

