OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (72-53) at Round Rock Express (68-57)

Game #126 of 150/Road #60 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (1-0, 3.55) vs. RR-RHP Tyson Miller (3-6, 4.80)

Thursday, September 1, 2022 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: 94.7 FM The Ref, 947theref.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: After having a four-game winning streak snapped last night, the Oklahoma City Dodgers look to take the lead in their key road series against the Round Rock Express at 6:35 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The series between the top two teams in the PCL East Division is tied, 1-1...The Dodgers lead the PCL with a 72-53 record and have a 4.0-game lead ahead of second-place Round Rock and a 5.5-game lead ahead of third-place El Paso in the division standings with 25 games remaining in the regular season.

Last Game: The Round Rock Express scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, sending the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 defeat Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers carried a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning. With a runner at first base and two outs, pinch hitter Yohel Pozo tied the game with a RBI double to deep left field. Pozo advanced to third base on an error during the play and then scored on a RBI single by Josh Smith. All three Dodgers batters in the ninth inning struck out to end the game. The game was scoreless through four innings, and Jake Amaya broke the stalemate with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. However, the Express ripped off a five-run rally in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-2 lead. Jason Martin tied the game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning, marking his 30th home run of the season. The Dodgers scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when James Outman hit into a force out at second base with runners at the corners.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (1-0) is set to make his third start with OKC...Miller made his Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark debut Aug. 26 against El Paso. He pitched 7.0 innings, allowing five hits and two runs along with one walk and seven strikeouts and did not factor into the decision. He threw 92 pitches, including 64 strikes...In his Triple-A debut Aug. 20 in Sugar Land, Miller earned the win and pitched 5.2 innings, allowing nine hits and five runs (three earned). He issued one walk and had three strikeouts, facing the minimum through three innings and keeping Sugar Land scoreless through the first 4.1 innings before a home run...Prior to his promotion, he made 20 appearances (19 starts) for Double-A Tulsa during his second season of professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher put together a 6-6 record and 4.45 ERA over a team-high 91.0 IP with 31 walks against a team-leading 117 strikeouts with the Drillers...At the time of his promotion to OKC, he ranked second in the Texas League in WHIP (1.20) and BAA (.223) and fourth in both ERA and strikeouts...Miller represented the Dodgers in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game and was the starting pitcher for the National League...The Dodgers selected Miller in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft (29th overall) from the University of Louisville...Miller is currently rated as the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect and top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Against the Express: 2022: 15-11 2021: 16-13 All-time: 161-132 At RR: 86-65 The Dodgers and Express meet for their fifth and final series this season and first in Round Rock since early June...The Dodgers have now won three of the last four games against the Express, but Round Rock won the most recent series between the teams Aug. 9-14 in OKC, 4-2, after the Dodgers took each of the first three series by 4-2 margins...The Dodgers won the finale of the last series between the teams, 20-3, scoring 20 runs for the sixth time in team's Bricktown era (since 1998) and for the first time since a 20-9 win at El Paso May 30, 2021. It was the most runs scored by the team at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since tying the team record with 24 runs Aug. 3, 2013 against Colorado Springs...Miguel Vargas leads OKC with 32 hits and 22 RBI during the season series while Jason Martin has hit six homers...The teams had a wild first series in Round Rock May 10-15, which OKC won, 4-2. OKC recorded its largest shutout win in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) with a 19-0 victory May 12 and Yefry Ramírez became the first OKC Dodger and first pitcher throughout the entire PCL to throw a nine-inning shutout since 2018. Six different players homered in that same game for the first time in the team's Bricktown era. In the series finale May 15, OKC lost a game when scoring at least 13 runs for the first time since 2007, as Round Rock won, 14-13...After the Dodgers started the season 11-5 against Round Rock, the Express won five of six before the Dodgers have won three of the last four games...Last series, Round Rock won four straight games within the same series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since April 19-22, 2011.

J-Mart Special: Jason Martin finished last night's game 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double. In each of the last three games, Martin has hit a home run and picked up at least three RBI, going 5-for-14 with three homers and 11 RBI...For the season, Martin leads the league with 30 home runs and 102 RBI. He is now just one of four players during OKC's Bricktown Era (since 1998) with at least 30 home runs in one season and just one of three players to ever collect at least 100 RBI in a single season. However, he is the first player to reach both 30 homers and 100 RBI in the same season...He is tied for the second-most RBI in a single season by an OKC player (since 1998) and has the most RBI since Nate Gold compiled a team record 103 RBI in 2007. Martin has the most home runs by an OKC player since Edwin Ríos had 31 during the 2019 season...Martin also extended his season-best on-base streak to 21 games last night and his current hitting streak to eight games, going 11-for-36 during the stretch with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI...He has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games, going 25-for-81 (.309) with six homers, four doubles, 22 RBI and 15 runs scored...In addition to home runs and RBI, Martin also leads the PCL with 241 total bases and 57 extra-base hits. His .963 OPS is second in the league while his 92 runs are tied for second-most, his .584 SLG is third, his 119 hits are fourth, while his 62 walks are fifth and his .379 OBP is eighth...Martin is one of eight players in the Minors with 30 homers this season and currently ranks fourth overall in RBI.

August Afterword: The Dodgers finished August with a 13-13 record, as the team has still not had a winning month of August since 2015. The Dodgers are now 75-95 in August since 2016...The Dodgers swatted 35 home runs in the month of August to tie for their highest monthly total of the season as they also hit 35 homers in May...OKC outscored opponents, 178-158, and their run total was second-highest in the league as well as their second-highest scoring month of the season (191 R - May). The Dodgers led the league with 154 walks.

Big Game James: James Outman picked up another RBI last night and now has 20 RBI over his last eight games. He went 0-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored Wednesday and is 16-for-28 with 13 extra-base hits over the last eight games. Over the last five games, he is 13-for-20 with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBI and has reached base in 11 of his last 15 plate appearances...On Tuesday, the reigning PCL Player of the Week went 4-for-4 with five RBI, two walks and three runs scored as he hit for the cycle for the second time in four games and reached base in all six of his plate appearances. On Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Outman completed OKC's first cycle since 2011 with a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and collected two triples. He went 5-for-5, tallying a career-high five hits and tied his career high with six RBI...Outman is the first player in the Minors to hit for the cycle twice in one season since Las Vegas' Jarrett Hoffpauir did it April 25, 2010 vs. Sacramento and May 28, 2010 vs. Tacoma. For further context, the shortest time between individual cycles in MLB's modern era is 11 days, done by Arizona's Aaron Hill in June 2012, per Baseball-Reference...He now has five games with five or more RBI in just 33 games since joining OKC and is the first OKC player with multiple six-plus RBI games in one season since Victor Diaz in 2007. He has tallied at least five RBI three times in his last seven games and has 45 RBI since June 30 (33 games) with OKC...Outman's 20 RBI, .571 AVG, 1.393 SLG, 1.999 OPS, 13 extra-base hits, four triples, 39 total bases since Aug. 23 lead all of the Minors, while his 16 hits and six doubles during the stretch are tied for most in the Minors.

The Rundown: The Dodgers scored at least six runs for a fifth straight game last night and have tallied 52 runs during the stretch. They've also hit 12 home runs within the last five games, including at least two home runs in three straight games and six homers Sunday, for their most homers over a five-game stretch since May 7-12, which included OKC's other six-homer game of the season...OKC is currently second among Triple-A teams and fifth overall in the Minors with 800 runs scored this season. It's the third time in the team's 24 seasons during the Bricktown era to score at least 800 runs and the first time it's happened since 2005 (893 R)...Over the last 10 games, the Dodgers are 6-4. In the six wins, they've scored 68 runs on 81 hits, batting .367 (81x221) overall and .435 (37x85) with runners in scoring position. In the four losses, they have combined for 16 runs and 26 hits over 38 innings while batting .197 (26x132), including 7-for-36 with runners in scoring position...Including last night's loss, the Dodgers are now 36-5 over the last 41 games they've score at least six runs...The Dodgers have collected 20 extra-base hits over the last three games and 32 extra-base hits over the last five games, including 12 homers.

Walking Papers: The Dodgers drew six more walks last night to add to the team's single-season record. They pace all Triple-A teams in walks this season and rank third overall in the Minors with a team-record 629 walks during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team has drawn 205 walks in the 35 games following the All-Star Break for an average of 5.86 per game, including 14 games with seven or more walks...Entering tonight, OKC has drawn at least five walks in 10 straight games (63 BB)...The last PCL team with at least 629 walks in a season was Salt Lake (637) during the 140-game 2019 season...As a result, OKC also leads all Triple-A teams with a .371 OBP - tied for second among full-season teams in the Minors...On the other hand, the Dodgers pitching staff allowed seven walks last night, bringing up their total to a team-record 607 walks - most in Triple-A this season. The previous record was 591, set in 2000.

Amayazing: Jake Amaya hit a two-run homer and walked twice Wednesday. Amaya has homered twice in his last three games and three times in his last 10 games. Over the last three games, Amaya is 5-for-11 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and five runs scored...Since his first game with OKC June 14, he leads the Dodgers and is second in the PCL with 41 walks.

Gettin' Miggy With It: As Major League rosters expand today, Miguel Vargas was recalled by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vargas leaves OKC on a 14-game hitting streak, going 20-for-46 (.435) with 10 RBI, nine extra-base hits, 16 walks and 16 runs scored. His 14-game streak ties his season-long streak and also the longest hitting streak by an OKC player this season...Over his last 11 games, Vargas went 16-for-31 with eight extra-base hits, 11 walks and two HBP, resulting in a .659 OBP (29/44)...Vargas currently leads the PCL with 100 runs scored this season and the total ranks third on OKC's all-time list for most runs scored in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998). He has scored the most runs by an OKC player since Esteban German scored a team-record 103 runs and Ian Kinsler had 102 runs both during the 2005 season...In addition to leading the league in runs scored, Vargas leads the PCL with 133 hits and is tied for first with 32 doubles, while his .304 AVG is second, his 71 walks, .404 OBP and 224 total bases are third, his 82 RBI are tied for third, his 53 extra-base hits are fourth, his .915 OPS is fifth and his .511 SLG is 10th...Including last night, OKC is 5-7 in games Vargas has not played in this season.

Loose Grip: Including last night, the Dodgers have now lost six times within the last 20 games when leading in the seventh inning or later, with three of those defeats against second-place Round Rock. In the last 14 games, they've fell four times when leading in the eighth inning or later, including in three of the team's last eight road games...The team's 10 blown saves since Aug. 6 are second-most across the Minors and opponents have notched six last at-bat wins during those 22 games.

Around the Horn: Danny Duffy made the first appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City last night. He struck out all three batters he faced on 14 pitches, with 10 strikes. Duffy has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery... Tomás Telis' season-high 10-game hitting streak (11-for-37) came to an end last night and Devin Mann's six-game hitting streak (8-for-17) also came to a close as they both went 0-for-4...The start of Wednesday's game was delayed by 1 hour, 2 minutes, marking the third consecutive game to include a weather delay for OKC.

