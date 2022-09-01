Dodgers Fall 7-6

Game Summary: The Round Rock Express scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, sending the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 defeat Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers (72-53) carried a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning. With a runner at first base and two outs, pinch hitter Yohel Pozo tied the game with a RBI double to deep left field. Pozo advanced to third base on an error during the play and then scored on a RBI single by Josh Smith. All three Dodgers batters in the ninth inning struck out to end the game. The game was scoreless through four innings, and Jake Amaya broke the stalemate with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. However, the Express (68-57) ripped off a five-run rally in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-2 lead. Jason Martin tied the game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning, marking his 30th home run of the season. The Dodgers scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when James Outman hit into a forceout at second base with runners at the corners.

Of Note: -The Dodgers had a four-game win streak come to an end. It was their seventh four-game win streak of the season, but the team is now 2-5 in its attempts to extend to a five-game win streak. Second-place Round Rock picked up a game in the standings, and OKC's lead atop the PCL's East Division is now 4.0 games with 25 games remaining in the regular season.

-Jason Martin went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double. In each of the last three games, Martin has hit a home run and picked up at least three RBI, going 5-for-14 with three homers and 11 RBI. For the season, Martin leads the league with 30 home runs and 102 RBI. He is now just one of four players during OKC's Bricktown Era (since 1998) with at least 30 home runs in one season and just one of three players to ever collect at least 100 RBI in a single season. However, he is the first player to reach both 30 homers and 100 RBI in the same season...Martin extended his season-best on-base streak to 21 games and his current hitting streak to eight games, going 11-for-36.

-James Outman went 0-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored. Although he had a quieter night, he is now 16-for-28 with 13 extra-base hits and 20 RBI over the last eight games. And over the last five games, he is 13-for-20 with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBI. He has reached base in 11 of his last 15 plate appearances.

-Jake Amaya hit a two-run homer and walked twice. Amaya has homered twice in his last three games and three times in his last 10 games. Over the last three games, Amaya is 5-for-11 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and five runs scored.

-Danny Duffy made the first appearance of his rehab assignment with Oklahoma City. He struck out all three batters he faced on 14 pitches, with 10 strikes. Duffy has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery.

-Starting pitcher Gavin Stone appeared in his second game with Oklahoma City and his first since Aug. 19. He did not allow a run over 3.1 innings while throwing 68 pitches. Stone gave up two hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts. Over his first two Triple-A games, Stone has thrown 7.1 scoreless innings and allowed two hits with 11 strikeouts.

-The Dodgers scored at least six runs for a fifth straight game, tallying 52 runs during the stretch. They've also hit 12 home runs within the last five games.

-Wednesday marked the sixth time in the last 20 games the Dodgers lost a game they led in the seventh inning or later. Three of the defeats have been against Round Rock.

-The Dodgers finished August with a 13-13 record. The team has not had a winning month of August since 2015 and is 75-95 during games in August since 2016.

-The start of Wednesday's game was delayed by 1 hour, 2 minutes, marking the third consecutive game to include a weather delay.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their series against the Express at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Dell Diamond. Thursday's game will air on 94.7 FM "The Ref," 947theref.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps beginning at 6:20 p.m. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

