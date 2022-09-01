Space Cowboys to Present Check to Candlelighters on September 2

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced they will be presenting a $17,805 check to Candlelighters during their game on Sept. 2 at Constellation Field, raised from jersey auctions throughout the season.

The Space Cowboys raised their highest dollar amount and more than doubled their previous high through jersey auctions benefitting Candlelighters. The Space Cowboys have held jersey auctions benefitting Candlelighters with the help of Constellation since the franchise debuted in 2012.

"Constellation is proud to support the wonderful mission and work of Candlelighters, which has a tremendous impact on families providing support in times of great need," said Kevin Klages, senior vice president of mass markets for Constellation. "Our employees have energetically rallied and raised funds, including through brisket sales and sheer ingenuity. Thank you Candlelighters for your tireless work to support families in our community."

Board members from Candlelighters will be on hand to receive the check from a Space Cowboys representative during their Sept. 2 game vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes, with a first pitch of 7:05 p.m.

"We are incredibly honored to have the support of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Not only do they raise vital funding for Candlelighters programs and services through the jersey raffles, they also help spread awareness and provide fun experiences for children with cancer and their families! Our annual night at the ballfield serves hundreds of cancer family members, giving them the opportunity to make long-lasting memories and forget about cancer treatment for a day!" said Carly Bradshaw, Candlelighters Director of Programs and Communications. "The whole Space Cowboys organization goes above and beyond to make our Candlelighters kiddos feel extra special and appreciated - we are so grateful for such a meaningful community partnership."

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance provides emotional, educational and practical support to families of children with cancer.

"We are thankful and proud to partner with an organization that positively impacts the lives of so many people and families," said Space Cowboys General Manager, Tyler Stamm. "We look forward to continuing our Space Cowboys jersey auctions at Constellation Field to support Candlelighters for many years to come."

