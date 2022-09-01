Round Rock Steals Win Over Oklahoma City in Rain-Shortened Game

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (69-57) took down the Oklahoma City Dodgers (72-54) on Thursday night at Dell Diamond by a final score of 2-0. The game was called after 6.2 innings because of rain.

Express starter RHP Tyson Miller (4-6, 4.50) earned the win after 5.0 innings of shutout baseball with only four hits and seven strikeouts. Dodgers starter RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 3.38) went home with the loss following his 6.0-inning outing that saw two earned runs along with one walk and 14 strikeouts. Round Rock RHP Demarcus Evans was awarded a save after tossing 0.2 frames that saw one hit and one strikeout before the game entered a delay.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express got on the board in the second inning when C Sam Huff walked and LF Sandro Fabian drilled a 404-foot home run to left field to give the E-Train a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Oklahoma City threatened. After 1B Tomás Telis reached base on an error, SS Jake Amaya singled and a fielder's choice allowed both runners to advance. With one out in the frame, the game went into a 1:17 rain delay before it was eventually called due to unplayable conditions.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock SS Josh Smith and LF Sandro Fabian had the only two hits for Round Rock on the night. Smith finished 1-for-3 with a strikeout and extended his hitting streak to nine games while Fabian provided the only runs of the night, going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

Oklahoma City starter RHP Bobby Miller struck out 14 batters, including a stretch of eight consecutive strikeouts. The last pitcher to toss five consecutive strikeouts against Round Rock was LHP J.P. France for Sugar Land on September 14, 2021.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will face off in game four of the series at Dell Diamond on Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Both team's pitchers have yet to be announced.

