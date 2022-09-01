Tacoma Rainiers Announce 2023 Schedule

Tacoma, WA - The Pacific Coast League has released its 2023 Championship Schedule, and the circuit will once again play 150 regular season games (as in 2022). The home schedule for the Tacoma Rainiers (75 home games) will begin with a Tuesday, April 4 contest against the Reno Aces, their PCL West Division rival. Tacoma's season-opener is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at Oklahoma City, the beginning of a three-game series. A full set of start times is to be announced at a later date. Click here to download/print schedule.

Most series will remain Tuesday through Sunday, six games. The exceptions are three-game sets to begin the regular season (March 31-April 2 at OKC) and the first series out of the July 10-13 All-Star Break (home vs. Round Rock, July 14-16). The annual Independence Day Eve celebration at Cheney Stadium, on Monday, July 3 against the Salt Lake Bees, will continue to feature a spectacular post-game fireworks display; as will every Friday home game, in keeping with tradition.

The 2023 schedule is a true round-robin, meaning Tacoma will play the other nine PCL members both at home and on the road in at least one series. The Reno Aces, Las Vegas Aviators, Salt Lake Bees and Round Rock Express will each make two visits to Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers will travel to Oklahoma City, Salt Lake, Reno and Sacramento twice. The Triple-A affiliates of Arizona, San Diego, Oakland, San Francisco, Colorado, Los Angeles-AL, Texas, Los Angeles-NL and Houston will visit Tacoma this season, in that order.

The Rainiers will host two 12-game homestands in 2023; the first from May 23 through June 4 against Las Vegas (Oakland) and Sacramento (San Francisco). Tacoma will return to Cheney Stadium for another fortnight from August 22 through September 3, taking on Las Vegas and Sugar Land (Houston). The regular season will conclude at home with six games against Round Rock (Texas) from September 19-24.

Individual tickets for regular season Rainiers games will go on sale in early 2023.

