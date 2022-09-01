Bees Announce 2023 Schedule

September 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees announced their 2023 schedule today. The 150 game regular season begins on Friday, March 31 at Smith's Ballpark with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats. The season wraps up nearly six months later on Sunday, Sept 24 also at home against Sacramento.

The Bees will play 75 games at home, with 26 games coming on a Friday or Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark. The Bees will be visited by the Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express and Sugar Land Space Cowboys for six games each. The Tacoma Rainiers and Las Vegas Aviators will each play 12 games in Salt Lake, while Sacramento has 15 games at Smith's Ballpark.

Monday will once again be the designated off day for the Pacific Coast League with a six-game series being played from Tuesday-Sunday with exceptions for three-game series on opening weekend and following the All-Star break. Game times and a full promotional schedule, including fireworks dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Deposits for season tickets for the 2023 season are available now by calling or texting the Bees ticket office at 801-325-BEES (2337). Season ticket packages begin as low as $9 per game per seat. Additional details on ticket package pricing and benefits are available at www.slbees.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.