Salt Lake Gets Past El Paso
September 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to three hits in their 3-1 loss to the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The Bees have won the first two games of the series, while the Chihuahuas matched a season high with their fifth consecutive loss.
El Paso's run came on a bases loaded walk in the second inning by Kervin Pichardo. Chihuahuas starter Jay Groome struck out six batters in four innings and allowed two earned runs. Groome has allowed two earned runs or less in four of his five starts with El Paso.
Despite leading all of professional baseball in batting average and having the third-most runs scored in professional baseball, the Chihuahuas have been held to one run and one extra-base hit in the first two games of the series. Wednesday was the 2,000th win in Salt Lake's franchise history.
Box Score: Bees 3, Chihuahuas 1 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Salt Lake (59-66), El Paso (66-58)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Jake Lee (0-1, 7.04) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (4-2, 5.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2022
- River Cats Overcome 8-Run Deficit For Thrilling 12-11 Victory - Sacramento River Cats
- Dodgers Fall 7-6 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Salt Lake Gets Past El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Wild Wednesday: Cats Outlast Tacoma 12-11 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Four-Run First Fuels Reno's 4-1 Win over Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Express Even Series with 7-6 Win over Dodgers on Wednesday - Round Rock Express
- Space Cowboys Finish August with Another Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Isotopes Drop Series Opener to Space Cowboys, 8-6 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Bees Down El Paso for 2000th Franchise Win - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Salt Lake Gets Past El Paso
- Salt Lake Blanks El Paso
- Oklahoma City Spanks El Paso 13-4
- Oklahoma City Gets Past El Paso
- Oklahoma City Wins Over El Paso