Salt Lake Gets Past El Paso

September 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to three hits in their 3-1 loss to the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The Bees have won the first two games of the series, while the Chihuahuas matched a season high with their fifth consecutive loss.

El Paso's run came on a bases loaded walk in the second inning by Kervin Pichardo. Chihuahuas starter Jay Groome struck out six batters in four innings and allowed two earned runs. Groome has allowed two earned runs or less in four of his five starts with El Paso.

Despite leading all of professional baseball in batting average and having the third-most runs scored in professional baseball, the Chihuahuas have been held to one run and one extra-base hit in the first two games of the series. Wednesday was the 2,000th win in Salt Lake's franchise history.

Box Score: Bees 3, Chihuahuas 1 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Salt Lake (59-66), El Paso (66-58)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Jake Lee (0-1, 7.04) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (4-2, 5.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

