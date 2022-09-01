Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Albuquerque

September 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







YA-BOOM: C Yainer Diaz had his contract selected Thursday by the Astros with active rosters expanding. Diaz is set to make his Major League debut. He hit a combined .306 (136x445) with 25 home runs and 96 RBI in 105 games between Sugar Land and Double A Corpus Christi. Diaz, who's ranked as the Astros' No. 2 prospect by MLB.com, leads Astros minor leaguers in home runs. Since July 3, Diaz is second in the Pacific Coast League with 14 home runs. Diaz, along with RHP Hunter Brown, appeared in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game. Diaz was acquired by the Astros from Cleveland on July 30, 2021, along with RHP Phil Maton, in exchange for OF Myles Straw.

ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown had his contract selected by the Astros on Thursday after being promoted to the Taxi Squad on Monday. At the time of his promotion, he led the Pacific Coast League with a 2.55 ERA, 134 strikeouts and a .186 opponent's batting average, and was second with a 1.08 WHIP. He's averaged 11.38 strikeouts-per-nine-innings, which are the most of Triple A pitchers (min. 100 IP). Brown is rated as the top Astros prospect and the No. 71 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to Thursday's game, the Astros designated RHP Peter Solomon and IF Niko Goodrum for assignment as corresponding moves to add RHP Hunter Brown and C Yainer Diaz to the team's 40-man roster. Solomon, who was the 2021 Triple A West Pitcher of the Year, was 8-6 with a 5.20 ERA in 23 games (18 GS) with the Space Cowboys this year. The Astros selected Solomon in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Notre Dame. Goodrum signed a Major League free-agent contract with the Astros in March. He had appeared in 15 games with the Astros before being optioned to the Space Cowboys and spending the bulk of the season on the minor league 7-Day Injured List. Goodrum hit .311 with two home runs and five RBI in 13 games with the Space Cowboys.

SWEET LEW: OF Lewis Brinson was traded to the San Francisco Giants following the Space Cowboys' game Monday. Brinson was named the Space Cowboys August Player of the Month. He leads the Pacific Coast League with a .380 average, was second with 30 hits and a 1.158 OPS and third with and tied for fourth with seven home runs in August. Brinson joined Corey Julks as the second player to hit 20 home runs with the Space Cowboys this year with his two-homer effort in last Tuesday's win. On the season, Brinson ranks fourth in the PCL with a .930 OPS and is seventh with 22 home runs.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.