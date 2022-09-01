Two Postgame Firework Shows, a Magical Evening Highlight Aceball Labor Day Weekend at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will continue their 6-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, tonight and throughout the weekend at Greater Nevada Field. The club currently leads the Pacific Coast League West Division by 9 games with only 13 home games remaining.

To accompany these pivotal match-ups, off-the-field entertainment has been planned for Aceball fans to enjoy the Labor Day weekend. Full schedule:

Thursday, September 1

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by Rock 104.5 - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts or $4.00 Aceball Ale drafts

Friday, September 2

Fireworks Friday presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 97.3

Saturday, September 3

A Magical Evening with the Reno Aces, presented by My Ride to Work and WILD 102.9 FM

Wand Giveaway (limited quantities available)

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act returns for his second showing in the Biggest Little Season this year. Details on Tyler and his act can be found here

The Aces will be wearing special on-field uniforms, which will be auctioned via RenoAces.com, with proceeds benefitting the Eddy House

The House Cup concessions specials will once again return. Fans may remember each item represents a house, and by purchasing that item they are adding points to that houses' total count. Results are announced in-stadium. Items offered:

Hufflepuff Hush Puppies

Gryffindor Funnel Cake Fries

Slytherin Dog

Ravenclaw Black & Blue Burger

Butterbeer (both adult and kid options)

Kids can stop by our Sorting Hat station located on the concourse to be sorted into a house as well as a Platform 9 ž photo station

Themed t-shirts and hats will be available for purchase in the Biggest Little Team Shop

The videoboard and in-game entertainment will also be magically-inspired

Sunday, September 4 - *6:05pm First Pitch*

Labor Day Celebration Postgame Fireworks in partnership with PyroGuys, Inc.

Family Sunday presented by the Washoe County Health District and 106.9 MORE FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Tickets for the upcoming series are available at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

