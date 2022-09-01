El Paso Doubles-up on Salt Lake

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-3 Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak. It was the third game of a six-game home series.

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro was the Chihuahuas' designated hitter on MLB injury rehab and went 1-for-4 with a two-run double. Two San Diego relievers, Tayler Scott and Pierce Johnson, also appeared for El Paso on rehab Thursday. Johnson picked up his first save since 2018 with Sacramento.

Chihuahuas starting pitcher Pedro Avila struck out a season-high eight batters and didn't allow any earned runs in five innings. El Paso reliever Aaron Leasher pitched a scoreless eighth inning and has allowed only one earned run in his last 11 appearances.

Box Score: Bees 3, Chihuahuas 6 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Salt Lake (59-67), El Paso (67-58)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Cesar Valdez (8-5, 3.64) vs. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (2-2, 4.83). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

