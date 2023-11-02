Wild School Admirals, Earn 3-1 Victory in Morning Game

November 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Jesper Wallstedt outdueled Troy Grosenick on Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena and the Iowa Wild took a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals in front of 9,687 fans. Wallstedt made 30 saves while Nic Petan (0-2=2) and Andy Welinski (1-1=2) each posted two points in the win.

The Wild broke through with 12 seconds remaining in the opening period. Sammy Walker and Petan combined to find Simon Johansson at the right point, who blasted a shot through traffic and past Grosenick (21 saves).

Iowa carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and trailed Milwaukee in shots by a 10-6 margin.

The Admirals tied the contest at 14:36 of the second period when Egor Afanasyev beat Wallstedt under the blocker on a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush.

The Wild responded on the power play with 3:01 remaining in the middle frame. After Petan set Welinski up at the blue line, Welinski fired a shot that Steven Fogarty tipped through Grosenick.

Iowa led 2-1 after 40 minutes. Milwaukee held a 22-20 shot advantage after two periods.

The Wild held the Admirals at bay in the third period and Welinski iced the game with a full-length empty-net goal with 1:35 to play.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 31-24. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the man advantage and held the Admirals scoreless on two power play opportunities.

Iowa hosts the Texas Stars at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive "I Fight For" cards as a part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefitting American Cancer Society.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.