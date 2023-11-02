Florida Recalls Rasmus Asplund from Charlotte

The Florida Panthers recalled center Rasmus Asplund from Charlotte on Thursday.

Asplund, 25, is tied for fourth on the Checkers with five points (2g, 3a) in seven games, including a team-best four points on the power play. The native of Filipstad, Sweden, was playing in the AHL for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign, having spent the entirety of his last two seasons in the NHL with Buffalo, who drafted him 33rd overall in 2016, and Nashville.

Asplund will join Florida, which briefly welcomed Sam Bennett back to its lineup on Tuesday before he suffered another injury during his season debut, for Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Checkers next play at home on Friday and Saturday against the San Diego Gulls.

