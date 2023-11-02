Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (2-4-1-0; 5 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (3-2-0-0; 6 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena in the team's annual School Day Game on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 30-30-7-7 (14-16-2-3 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-5-4 at Milwaukee)

LAST TIME: Milwaukee took a 2-1 win over Iowa in overtime on Oct. 28... Jasper Weatherby scored first for Milwaukee at 6:12 of the second period... Nic Petan tied the game at 12:11 of the middle frame... Denis Gurianov scored 25 seconds into overtime... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 45-of-47 shots

2022-23: Iowa went 3-3-1-1 against Milwaukee in 2022-23... The Wild picked up five of a possible eight points in four road games... Five games were decided by one goal and two games were decided by two goals... Marco Rossi led Iowa with seven points (3-4=7) in just four games

TEAM NOTES

WHO SHOOTS MORE?: Iowa outshot opponents in the first two games of the season... The Wild have been outshot in each of the team's previous five games... Iowa outshot opponents 34 times in 2022-23... Four games finished with tied shot counts last season

CHILD'S PLAY: Iowa's last home day game came on Nov. 3, 2022 against the Grand Rapids Griffins... The team picked up its first home win of the season in a 6-3 victory... Ty Ronning had a hat trick for Iowa... Adam Beckman scored his third goal of the season and the eventual game-winner at 11:30 of the second period... Zane McIntyre stopped 23-of-26 shots to earn the win

NOVEMBER NOTES: November was one of Iowa's most successful months during the 2022-23 campaign... The Wild went 7-3-2-0 last November

NIC PETAN

Nic Petan has continued a torrid scoring pace from the 2022-23 season through Iowa's first seven games

Petan averaged 0.94 points per game over 53 games last season (23-39=62)

Through seven games, Petan has averaged 1.14 points per game (1-7=8)

Petan has points in six consecutive games

Petan has found the scoresheet in 16 of the last 18 regular season games

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Iowa Wild alumni Daemon Hunt made his NHL debut for the Minnesota Wild on Friday

Hunt became the fifth member of the 2023-24 Iowa roster to skate with Minnesota this season

Jujhar Khaira, Vinni Lettieri, Dakota Mermis, and Sammy Walker have played for Minnesota this season

Other Iowa alumni on Minnesota's roster include Calen Addison, Matt Boldy, Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marco Rossi

