Mete to Phantoms, Petersen Recalled
November 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced they have loaned defenseman Victor Mete to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and have recalled goaltender Cal Petersen from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
In separate transactions, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have also recalled defenseman Darren Brady and goaltender Parker Gahagen from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Mete, 25, is a 5'9â³ defenseman from Woodbridge, ON with a left-handed shot who has played in five games with the Phantoms recording one assist. Mete was also named as an alternate captain with the Phantoms this season. The former fourth-round selection of Montreal in 2016 has played in 18 career AHL games scoring 1-4-5 and also 247 NHL games with Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto scoring a combined 5-40-45. Mete was limited to just 17 total games last year with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies.
Petersen, 28, is in his first season with the Philadelphia Flyers organization after six years with the Los Angeles Kings and AHL Ontario (Cal.) Reign. In four games with Lehigh Valley, Petersen has gone 1-3-0, 3.76, .884. The Waterloo, IA product out of Notre Dame has played in 101 career games with Los Angeles going 44-42-10, 2.92, .905. He also has 160 games in the AHL with Ontario and Lehigh Valley registering career stats of 70-71-17, 3.21, .903.
Brady, 27, was with the Phantoms in preseason camp and now joins Lehigh Valley in the regular season for the first time. The Lake Orion, Michigan product is a right-handed shot out of Rochester Institute of Technology. He has recorded five assists in five games with the Reading Royals this season. Last year, he played in 50 games with the AHL San Jose Barracuda scoring 3-6-9. He has 100 career games in the ECHL with Rapid City, Idaho and Reading.
Gahagen, 30, returns to the Phantoms after being loaned to Reading just one day earlier. The West Pointer from Buffalo, NY has started three games with the Phantoms this season going 2-1-0, 2.34, .911. On October 15 against Belleville, Gahagen recorded his first AHL win in two-and-a-half years. He has 15 career AHL games going 7-5-0, 3.12, ..891 including stints with Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Milwaukee, Toronto and San Jose. He also has 100 games in the ECHL going 58-26-5, 2.30, .920 spending the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Icemen and Florida Everblades.
The Phantoms are back in action Friday night against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Swiftie Takeover Night.
UPCOMING
Friday, November 3 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - SWIFTIE Takeover Night!
Saturday, November 4 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds
Wednesday, November 8 (10:35 a.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, November 11 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Sunday, November 12 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Victor Mete
