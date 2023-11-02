Tufte, Jones Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Riley Tufte and defenseman Caleb Jones have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Tufte leads the Eagles in both goals (6) and points (8) and is currently riding a six-game point streak. His six goals are also tied for third among all AHL skaters. A first-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Tufte has posted one goal in 14 career NHL games with Colorado and Dallas.

Jones is leading the Eagles with four assists through the first eight games of the season, as his four points are tied for first among all Colorado blueliners. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Jones has appeared in 217 NHL contests with the Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks, generating 14 goals and 36 assists.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, November 3rd at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.

