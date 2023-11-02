Toronto Visits Griffins During Military Appreciation Weekend

Grand Rapids Griffins exchange congratulations along the bench

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 vs. Toronto Marlies

presented by Comerica Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Snow Camo Jerseys: The Griffins will wear snow camo jerseys throughout the weekend that will be auctioned off on the DASH app following Saturday's contest, with all proceeds benefiting the Grand Valley State University's Iota Tau Alpha.

Thank You Cards for the Troops: Throughout November, fans are invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of section 104. Those who do can enter to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 26, 2023, an overnight stay at Courtyard by Marriott and a gift card to The Bistro at Courtyard by Marriott.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and eight more this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stand while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the stand outside section 104, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at the beverage carts outside sections 106 and 109 and $2 hot dogs at the stand outside section 108, the stand outside section 122, the stand outside section 106 and the stand outside section 124.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $13, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 vs. Toronto Marlies

Military Appreciation Night presented by DTE

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Bucket Hat Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a reversible bucket hat courtesy of DTE.

Military Discount: Active, retired, and veteran military members will receive 50% off food items at concession stands throughout the arena, excluding alcohol. Fans must present a valid military ID, VA ID or discharge papers to receive the discount.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2023-24 season and include four or more game tickets, and $20 or more in concession cash. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

