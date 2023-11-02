Penguins Sign Defenseman Mark Pysyk to PTO

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a professional tryout agreement.

The 31-year-old blueliner has 521 games of NHL experience earned as a member of the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. Over 10 seasons, Pysyk has picked up 28 goals and 76 assists for 104 points.

Pysyk has previously played in the AHL for the Rochester Americans from 2012-16. A first-round pick (23rd overall) by the Sabres in 2010, he posted 47 points (8G-39A) in 145 games as an Amerk.

Pysyk signed with the Detroit Red Wings for the 2022-23 season, but missed the entire campaign after undergoing surgery for a torn achilles. He recently attended Pittsburgh Penguins training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 3, against the Hershey Bears. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

