Moose Assign Kuzmin to Norfolk

November 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin was assigned to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Dmitry Kuzmin

Defence

Born April 23, 2003 - Kholstovo, Belarus

Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L

Kuzmin, 20, recorded 59 points (14G, 45A) in 65 games with the OHL's Flint Firebirds during the 2022-23 season to lead the club's blueliners. The defenceman paced the Firebirds with eight points (1G, 7A) in seven playoff games. Kuzmin registered 103 points (32G, 71A) in 122 career OHL contests. The defender was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Moose host the Rockford IceHogs at Canada Life Centre this weekend. Don't miss Manitoba Made Day on Saturday, featuring a perogy giveaway and the Team Poster giveaway on Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 2 pm CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.