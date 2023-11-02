Bears Release Forward Julian Napravnik

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Julian Napravnik has been released from his American Hockey League contract. Napravnik has departed the club for a playing opportunity overseas.

Napravnik, 26, played 18 games for Hershey during the 2022-23 season, scoring seven points (5g, 2a). He scored his first AHL goal on Nov. 20, 2022 versus Hartford, and the native of Bad Nauheim, Germany was a black ace during Hershey's run to the 2023 Calder Cup Championship.

The winger joined the Bears late in the 2021-22 season, appearing in four games after completing his NCAA career at Minnesota State University.

