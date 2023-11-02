Bears Release Forward Julian Napravnik
November 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Julian Napravnik has been released from his American Hockey League contract. Napravnik has departed the club for a playing opportunity overseas.
Napravnik, 26, played 18 games for Hershey during the 2022-23 season, scoring seven points (5g, 2a). He scored his first AHL goal on Nov. 20, 2022 versus Hartford, and the native of Bad Nauheim, Germany was a black ace during Hershey's run to the 2023 Calder Cup Championship.
The winger joined the Bears late in the 2021-22 season, appearing in four games after completing his NCAA career at Minnesota State University.
The Bears visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders at GIANT Center on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., as they welcome their Atlantic Division opponent to Hershey for the first time this season. Purchase tickets for the game.
