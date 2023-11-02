Individual Event Tickets for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU at Tech CU Arena in San Jose Are on Sale Now

November 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif.â¯-â¯The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) and the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today that individual event tickets for both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, and AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 5 are on sale now. The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will take place over a two-day span from Feb. 4-5, 2024, at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose.

Tickets for either event start at just $35.

The AHL's All-Stars will head west for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, which will be held in the California for the second time in league history, and the first time since 2020 when the event was in Ontario. The festivities will showcase the Bay Area on an international scale, highlighting the tremendous hockey culture in Northern California.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.