Hurricanes Loan Ponomarev to Tucson

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that forward Vasily Ponomarev has been loaned to Tucson from the Carolina Hurricanes Organization.

The 21-year-old led the AHL's Chicago Wolves last season with 24 goals and was second on the team in points with 46 points in 64 games. The 2020 second round pick (53rd overall) for Carolina has compiled 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) in 75 career regular-season games in the AHL as a member of the Chicago Wolves. In their Calder Cup run in 2022, Ponomarev had six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in-route to his first North American pro hockey championship victory.

The Moscow, Russia, native played internationally for his home country in the 2021 IIHF Junior Championship, scoring three goals in seven games. In addition, he spent part of the 2021 season in his hometown KHL team, the Moscow Spartak where he had a goal and assist in 14 games played.

In four games against the Roadrunners last season, Ponomarev scored two goals and an assist with 10 shots on goal and a plus/minus rating of -1.

The Roadrunners host Ponomarev's former team, the Chicago Wolves, this weekend for a two-game slate on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. Friday's game will be the Roadrunners' first College Night of the season where students who attend University of Arizona and Pima Community College can purchase a ticket for just $10. Saturday the Roadrunners will be hosting their annual Military Appreciation Night where Veterans and Active Military can save on tickets at the arena box office.

